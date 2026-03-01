Nolan Miller Injury: Subs off with discomfort Sunday
Miller was forced to exit after feeling an apparent muscular pain in the second half of Sunday's derby against Inter Miami.
Miller spent 59 minutes on the field before picking up the issue during his first start of the 2026 campaign. He featured as a center-back in the spot previously taken by Iago Teodoro, who could return to the initial squad if Miller is dealing with a significant injury.
