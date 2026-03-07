Nolan Miller News: Makes starting XI
Miller (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York City.
Miller returns to the lineup for Saturday's clash against New York City after recovering from the issue that forced him off in the previous match. The center-back trained normally with the group Thursday and was cleared in time to feature. He had started the last game before exiting early, and his return should provide stability to the back line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now