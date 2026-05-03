Nolan Norris News: Logs six interceptions in win

Norris registered three tackles (two won), five clearances and six interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Norris served as a key member of his team's defense, leading the squad in interceptions and clearances during this game. Having played the full 90 minutes in four of the last five league matches, the youngster is now settled in the left-sided spot of a back three. In addition to the goal he scored in the previous clash against Seattle, he has recorded multiple tackles, clearances and interceptions in four consecutive starts.