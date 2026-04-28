Nolan Norris News: Scores in 2-1 defeat

Norris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Norris scored in the 40th minute to bring the game back to 2-1, but there were no further goals. This was his first goal of the season, and he has started six of the last seven matches. This was his second shot of the season, and he has put both on target. The defender also won both of his tackles and made five clearances for his team.