Noni Madueke Injury: Avoids injury

Madueke (hamstring) will likely be an option for Saturday's Champions League final agains Paris Saint-Germain following a precautionary substitution in the final Premier League clash, James McNicholas of The Athletic reports.

Madueke is believed to be fully fit despite his forced exit in the previous game, where he scored his first goal in over two months. The attacker has been involved in a rotation on the right wing but should be limited to a backup role as long as Bukayo Saka is available. Still, Madueke could make a decent dribbling and creative contribution if given meaningful playing time.