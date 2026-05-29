Noni Madueke Injury: Fit to play Saturday

Madueke (hamstring) is fit to play in Saturday's UCL final against PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Noni [is fit] as well."

Madueke was forced off after scoring a goal in the final match of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace due to an apparent left hamstring injury. However, Arteta confirmed that the winger will be an option for the final match of the campaign, though he's likely ticketed for a spot on the bench. Arsenal are likely to start Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard upfront. Madueke has three goals in nine UCL appearances (six starts) this season.