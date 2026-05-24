Noni Madueke Injury: Forced off after scoring

Madueke scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target) and three chances created before being forced off late in Sunday's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace after clutching his left hamstring, raising concerns over his availability for the Champions League final against PSG on May 30 in Budapest, according to Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of The Standard.

Madueke had scored his third Premier League goal of the season earlier in the match before the issue emerged, and while he was able to walk off the pitch unaided and was not hobbling during the trophy celebrations afterward, the nature of a hamstring complaint so close to the biggest game of the season is a concern for manager Mikel Arteta. No official update has been provided on the severity of the issue, with the club set to assess him before making any decisions on his availability for Budapest. Madueke has also been named in England's World Cup squad, giving him additional motivation to prove his fitness as quickly as possible.