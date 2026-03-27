Noni Madueke Injury: Forced off in England friendly

Madueke left the field with a blow in the first half of Friday's international friendly between England and Uruguay.

Madueke could be a concern for his club's next FA Cup match against Southampton, but it's unclear if he suffered a severe issue. While he has failed to find consistency in league play, the attacker is usually a strong dribbling threat, and his absence would also leave Arsenal without an occasional set-piece taker. In that case, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard (undisclosed) will most likely remain active on the wings.