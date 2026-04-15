Noni Madueke Injury: Forced off in UCL

Madueke left the field after suffering an apparent injury during Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

Madueke got hurt after creating three scoring chances over 63 minutes of play midweek. The severity of his potential issue remains unknown, so he could be questionable for the crucial visit to Manchester City on Sunday. With Bukayo Saka (Achilles) also working on his recovery from injury, youngster Max Dowman may now be a viable alternative on the right flank if Madueke is forced to miss time.