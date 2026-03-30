Noni Madueke Injury: In doubt for upcoming matches

Madueke (knee) will be out for the next few days, but the issue appears less serious than initially feared, according to coach Thomas Tuchel, per TheAthletic.

Madueke was forced off with an injury during Friday's match against Uruguay, but the issue appears less serious than initially feared, although he is still expected to miss Saturday's FA Cup match against Southampton and the first leg of the Champions League clash against Sporting Portugal. The winger holds a rotational role, but his absence could still be felt, especially given the number of players currently in doubt for the upcoming fixtures.