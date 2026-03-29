Noni Madueke Injury: Injury worrying

Madueke has left the England national team due to injury and is feared to have suffered a serious injury, according to manager Thomas Tuchel, per John Cross of The Mirror. "I'm worried, of course. Very sad and upset, and hopefully it's not a big injury."

Madueke is back in London with his club after a rough international break that saw the attacker pick up a knee injury, now in a brace due to the injury. He is set for further assessment as he works with his club, hoping to avoid a major absence. With Arsenal growing a mounting injury list, this is another concern for the club.