Noni Madueke Injury: Late call to face City

Madueke (knee) is a late call for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We have another training session tomorrow. He didn't look that bad after the game, and he was quite positive. He's a player who pushes through pain, so I'm hopeful that he can be available, but we have to wait and see if he's able to train tomorrow."

Madueke is set to be a late call for Sunday as he deals with a knee injury from UCL play on Wednesday, needing to train Saturday to see if he can play. This is major news for the club as they will already be without Bukayo Saka (Achilles). That said, if he is fit enough to play, he will look to start on the flank of the attack, taking the role of Saka once again as he recovers from injury.