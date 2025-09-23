Madueke was thought to originally be out for around two months, but could be missing less time than that, as he has been announced out for a few weeks, set to receive scans in the next week again to decide if he needs further time. That said, he could still be missing more time, with early signs not appearing to be good for the attacker. He will likely be out at least until the international break, hoping a return can follow soon after, leaving Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to earn more minutes in the meantime.