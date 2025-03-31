Noni Madueke Injury: Spotted back in training

Madueke (hamstring) was spotted in training ahead of Thursday's matchup against Tottenham Hotspur.

This is clearly a positive update on Madueke, who could return to action against the Spurs after a four-game absence -- his most recent league appearance came on Feb. 14 in a 2-1 loss to Brighton, where he was subbed off after 21 minutes. Madueke has made 19 starts across 23 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, tallying seven goals and three assists.