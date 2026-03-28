Noni Madueke Injury: Spotted with knee brace

Madueke was forced off in the 38th minute of England's draw against Uruguay and was later spotted leaving Wembley Stadium wearing a knee brace, raising serious concerns over a potential left knee injury, according to Dan Sheldon of The Athletic

The winger left the pitch visibly struggling and was later spotted wearing a knee brace, and will likely now return to his club to determine the full extent of the damage. If he is ruled out for a significant period, it would represent a huge blow for the Gunners, who are entering the most critical stage of the season while still competing in three other competitions. With a congested fixture schedule ahead, Madueke would have been a handy option off the bench, offering the coach Mikel Arteta an alternative capable of operating on both flanks and providing a spark with his dribbling quality when called upon, while his absence would likely see Bukayo Saka shouldering an even heavier burden on the right wing, with Max Dowman potentially in line for increased appearances to fill the void in the squad.