Noni Madueke Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Madueke was forced off Friday's game against Brighton due to a hamstring injury and will be out for a period of time, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference. "Noni unfortunately has a hamstring problem and will be out for a little while."

