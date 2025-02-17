Fantasy Soccer
Noni Madueke headshot

Noni Madueke Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 2:20am

Madueke was forced off Friday's game against Brighton due to a hamstring injury and will be out for a period of time, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference. "Noni unfortunately has a hamstring problem and will be out for a little while."

Madueke was forced off early in Friday's game due to hamstring issues and will be sidelined for a period of time. Jadon Sancho is likely to see a larger role until Madueke returns.

Noni Madueke
Chelsea

