Noni Madueke Injury: Suffers knee issue

Madueke is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Manchester City after being forced off during Wednesday's Champions League win over Sporting CP with a knee issue, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "I don't know, it was something in his knee, so we had to take him off, so I don't know."

Madueke had been sharp before the substitution, creating three scoring chances across 63 minutes of play, making his potential absence a real blow for Arsenal heading into a crucial Premier League fixture. With Bukayo Saka (Achilles) also working his way back from injury, Max Dowman could be in line for a rare opportunity on the right flank if Madueke cannot go on Sunday. The club will assess his knee over the coming days before making a final call on his availability.