Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noni Madueke headshot

Noni Madueke Injury: Targetting return after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 5:14am

Madueke suffered a hamstring injury that forced him off during the match against Brighton and will be sidelined until after the international break, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "Probably after the international break, we can have most of the players back, maybe all of them, and for us, it can be a big boost."

Madueke will be sidelined for an extended period due to a hamstring injury sustained against Brighton. He is targeting a return after the international break for the match against Tottenham on April. 2. Jadon Sancho is expected to see an increased role during this time.

Noni Madueke
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now