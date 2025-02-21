Noni Madueke Injury: Targetting return after break
Madueke suffered a hamstring injury that forced him off during the match against Brighton and will be sidelined until after the international break, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "Probably after the international break, we can have most of the players back, maybe all of them, and for us, it can be a big boost."
Madueke will be sidelined for an extended period due to a hamstring injury sustained against Brighton. He is targeting a return after the international break for the match against Tottenham on April. 2. Jadon Sancho is expected to see an increased role during this time.
