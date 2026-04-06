Noni Madueke News: Back available against Sporting CP

Madueke (knee) is back available for the Champions League first leg against Sporting CP after playing 30 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton and being spotted in training Monday, according to BeanymanSports.

Madueke is back available for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP after playing 30 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton and training with a bandage on his knee Monday. The winger remains an important attacking option thanks to his pace and ability to take on defenders, recording seven goals and three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, and could see minutes if involved.