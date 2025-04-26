Fantasy Soccer
Noni Madueke News: Different spectrums in accuracy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Madueke generated four shots (four on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Everton.

For the first time all season, Madueke was perfectly accurate with more than two shots on goal, getting all four of his Saturday to at least reach Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. However, that was all for not, as he did not score a goal and did not log an assist with any of his inaccurate crosses. Madueke's form took a slight bump up, but he remains without a direct goal contribution since January.

