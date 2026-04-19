Noni Madueke News: Fit for starting XI

Madueke (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Manchester City.

Madueke is back in the team sheet after some testing Sunday, fit enough not only to play but make the starting XI. It is a huge addition that he can start right away, needing to fill the big shoes left by Bukayo Saka. He will be tasked with creating chances up top, especially with Viktor Gyokeres on the bench, although Maueke last earned a goal contribution over a month ago.