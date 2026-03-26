Noni Madueke News: Inconsistent playing time

Madueke has been limited to just four appearances (two starts) in Arsenal's seven matches across all competitions since the beginning of March.

Madueke is clearly a backup option in the attacking third, although his ability to play all over the front third makes him a valuable commodity for manager Mikel Arteta. With just one goal and five chances created in that span, however, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats. Madueke should remain a backup option in Premier League and Champions League fixtures going forward.