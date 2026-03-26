Noni Madueke headshot

Noni Madueke News: Inconsistent playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Madueke has been limited to just four appearances (two starts) in Arsenal's seven matches across all competitions since the beginning of March.

Madueke is clearly a backup option in the attacking third, although his ability to play all over the front third makes him a valuable commodity for manager Mikel Arteta. With just one goal and five chances created in that span, however, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats. Madueke should remain a backup option in Premier League and Champions League fixtures going forward.

Noni Madueke
Arsenal
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