Noni Madueke News: Remains in form

Madueke scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and making five tackles (winning three) during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Madueke opened the scoring in the 61st minute while leading Arsenal in shots and tackles during the draw. The attacker has three goal involvements to go along with four shots, two chances created and 16 crosses over his last three appearances.