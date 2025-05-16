Noni Madueke News: Stays in left, logs four crosses

Madueke had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Since April 26, Madueke and Pedro Neto have remained regular starters for Chelsea, but the two swapped their attacking midfield positions. In the former's case, he went from right to left. Concerning crosses, Madueke has not adapted well, attempting 10 crosses but getting none of them to be accurate. In terms of shot creation and chances created, he has fared better with 10 (five on goal) and four respectively.