Noni Madueke News: Supersub option on wings

Madueke has been named in England's World Cup squad after his move to Arsenal and is expected to provide manager Thomas Tuchel with a direct and electric wide option capable of changing games from the bench.

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea and contributed eight goals and four assists in 43 games across all competition in a rotational capacity throughout the campaign for the Gunners, combining his characteristic direct running, pace and ability to create chances from the right flank with the standards demanded at a title-winning club. The Englishman brings an unpredictable and explosive attacking threat that makes him one of the most dangerous impact substitutes in the squad, and his ability to beat defenders with pace and deliver dangerous crosses gives manager Thomas Tuchel a different attacking profile to the options ahead of him in the pecking order. Madueke heads into the World Cup ready to make the most of every opportunity and show he belongs among England's first-choice attacking options at the very highest level of the international game.