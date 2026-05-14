Nonso Adimabua News: First career MLS assist

Adimabua assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Adimabua was directly responsible for San Jose's opening goal in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, intercepting Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's poorly directed back pass near the end line on the left wing before cutting the ball back perfectly for Nick Fernandez to finish into an open net in the second minute, while adding two key passes. The Nigerian winger continued to threaten down the left side throughout the first half before being replaced at halftime as coach Bruce Arena adjusted his side's shape. Adimabua has now recorded one assist across two MLS appearances this season after making his first start of the campaign.