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Nordi Mukiele Injury: Available for Ipswich clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 6:26am

Mukiele (undisclosed) is cleared to feature in Saturday's opener against Ipswich, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "He is available. Nordi and Omar are also okay. Adingra is the only one who will miss out."

Mukiele's recovery had been managed carefully with the long season in mind rather than any single fixture, and having missed the Rennes win with a knock, his return to full fitness now puts him back in the mix at right back. He'll nonetheless face fresh competition for the starting role after Sunderland's summer addition of Thomas Meunier, who is also cleared for the opener.

Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland
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