Nordi Mukiele Injury: Available for Ipswich clash
Mukiele (undisclosed) is cleared to feature in Saturday's opener against Ipswich, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "He is available. Nordi and Omar are also okay. Adingra is the only one who will miss out."
Mukiele's recovery had been managed carefully with the long season in mind rather than any single fixture, and having missed the Rennes win with a knock, his return to full fitness now puts him back in the mix at right back. He'll nonetheless face fresh competition for the starting role after Sunderland's summer addition of Thomas Meunier, who is also cleared for the opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nordi Mukiele See More
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine21 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best FPL Fixtures 2026/27: Teams to Target and Avoid in Gameweeks 1-622 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season27 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season29 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3892 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nordi Mukiele See More