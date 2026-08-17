Nordi Mukiele Injury: Building toward matchday return

Mukiele's back pain kept him sidelined for Saturday's 2-1 win over Rennes, but coach Regis Le Bris expects him back in contention for next Saturday's opener against Ipswich. "But Omar is in a good place. He should train next week. Nordi isn't far off either. We're hoping they can both be available for Ipswich."

Mukiele's recovery has been handled with an eye on the long season ahead rather than any single fixture, which is why Sunderland opted to hold him out of preseason action. The right back was a regular starter last term and will look to reclaim that role once fully fit, though the club's summer signing of Thomas Meunier now adds fresh competition for the spot. Mukiele is expected to need a normal training week before manager Regis Le Bris commits to starting him against Ipswich.