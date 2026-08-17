Nordi Mukiele Injury: Building toward matchday return
Mukiele's back pain kept him sidelined for Saturday's 2-1 win over Rennes, but coach Regis Le Bris expects him back in contention for next Saturday's opener against Ipswich. "But Omar is in a good place. He should train next week. Nordi isn't far off either. We're hoping they can both be available for Ipswich."
Mukiele's recovery has been handled with an eye on the long season ahead rather than any single fixture, which is why Sunderland opted to hold him out of preseason action. The right back was a regular starter last term and will look to reclaim that role once fully fit, though the club's summer signing of Thomas Meunier now adds fresh competition for the spot. Mukiele is expected to need a normal training week before manager Regis Le Bris commits to starting him against Ipswich.
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine18 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best FPL Fixtures 2026/27: Teams to Target and Avoid in Gameweeks 1-619 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season26 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3889 days ago