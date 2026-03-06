Nordi Mukiele Injury: Looking to run next week

Mukiele (calf) is eyeing a return to grass next week and could be an option around the Brighton or Newcastle match, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "Nordi will probably run next week as well. He's so close to being back with the squad. Everything is going well. He is in the bracket to be available around Brighton or Newcastle."

