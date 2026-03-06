Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele Injury: Looking to run next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:37am

Mukiele (calf) is eyeing a return to grass next week and could be an option around the Brighton or Newcastle match, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "Nordi will probably run next week as well. He's so close to being back with the squad. Everything is going well. He is in the bracket to be available around Brighton or Newcastle."

Mukiele is seeing progress this week but has yet to take the training field, with the defender likely to run to begin next week. This would then warrant a return soon, needing to be boosted to team training before he is thought to be an option for either Brighton or Newcastle. He has only missed two games so far, trying to gain back another versatile option in the defense.

Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland
