Nordi Mukiele Injury: Off after 12 minutes

Mukiele was forced off in the 12th minute of Sunday's match against Fulham due to an apparent leg injury.

Mukiele went down just eight minutes into Sunday's match and would be taken off the field minutes later, suffering an off-ball injury that saw him clutching his leg after. That said, the immediate look doesn't seem positive for the defender, as a noncontact injury could mean a longer time out with a muscle issue. This does leave a gap in the defense, with Lutsharel Geetruida, who replaced him Sunday, a potential replacement moving forward.