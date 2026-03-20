Nordi Mukiele Injury: Potential option Sunday

Mukiele (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "They are working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the game. We have to make medical decisions because we still have a lot of games to play after this one, as well as an international break."

Mukiele is working towards a return and is eyeing being an option Sunday, now a late call, who will face a fitness check ahead of match time. This is a major storyline to watch, as the club could be without multiple defenders as he tries to return from a four-game absence. That said, if fit, a starting spot could be waiting, with Lutsharel Geertruida likely to take his spot again if he remains out.