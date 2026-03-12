Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mukiele (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brighton as he is not yet fit enough to feature, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "This weekend will come too soon for Roefs, Mukiele and Reinildo..."

Mukiele remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Brighton due to a calf injury that has already forced him to miss the last three matches. The versatile defender, capable of playing both center-back and full-back, has been an important piece in the back line, so his continued absence is a significant blow for the side. He has started all 25 Premier League matches he has appeared in this season, with Lutsharel Geertruida expected to start at right-back in his place.

Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nordi Mukiele
