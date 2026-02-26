Nordi Mukiele Injury: Sidelined 2-3 weeks

Mukiele (leg) is expected to miss two to three weeks, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "We expect them to be unavailable for two to three weeks. We need to see how they both react to treatment..."

Mukiele is an undisputed starter for his side, having started the last 27 matches, and his absence is likely to be felt. Lutsharel Geertruida is expected to take on a larger role until his return.