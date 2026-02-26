Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele Injury: Sidelined 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mukiele (leg) is expected to miss two to three weeks, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "We expect them to be unavailable for two to three weeks. We need to see how they both react to treatment..."

Mukiele is expected to miss two to three weeks due to a leg injury sustained in the last match against Fulham and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to monitor his response to treatment. Mukiele is an undisputed starter for his side, having started the last 27 matches, and his absence is likely to be felt. Lutsharel Geertruida is expected to take on a larger role until his return.

Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nordi Mukiele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nordi Mukiele See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago