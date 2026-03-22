Nordi Mukiele News: Available against Newcastle
Mukiele (calf) has made Sunderland's game-day squad list for Sunday's game versus Newcastle United.
Mukiele is returning after a month out due to a muscular injury and will begin on the bench. He has helped secure two clean sheets in his last five showings, tallying 18 crosses (two accurate), eight tackles (seven won) and 13 clearances during that stretch.
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