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Nordi Mukiele News: Bags winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mukiele scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and six crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Mukiele made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last four matches with a calf injury. He made a massive impact on the contest, scoring the lone goal of the match in the 61st minute on a heavily deflected outside-the-box strike. It marked his second goal of the season, his first since Oct. 18. He was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Chemsdine Talbi.

Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland
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