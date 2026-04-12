Nordi Mukiele News: Bags winner Sunday

Mukiele scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and six crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Mukiele made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last four matches with a calf injury. He made a massive impact on the contest, scoring the lone goal of the match in the 61st minute on a heavily deflected outside-the-box strike. It marked his second goal of the season, his first since Oct. 18. He was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Chemsdine Talbi.