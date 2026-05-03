Nordi Mukiele News: Nets opening goal

Mukiele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Mukiele would find the back of the net early Saturday and give his team the initial lead, scoring in the 17th minute. This is the defenders thrid goal of the season while also having three assists, solid production from a right-back. He now has two goals in his past four appearances.