Nordi Mukiele headshot

Nordi Mukiele News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Mukiele scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mukiele isn't a major offensive threat, especially not as a goalscorer, but that didn't stop him from making the most of Saturday's rout. The defender got forward and found the back of the net to add to the absolute onslaught. Mukiele won't have incredible offensive upside, especially when he fills in as a center-back, but if he starts as a wing-back he could pop up in the attack.

Nordi Mukiele
Bayer Leverkusen
