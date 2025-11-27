Jackers suffered a severe knock to his chest right before the end of Wednesdays defeat against Sporting CP that forced him to be stretched off the pitch and sent directly to the hospital for further examinations. The starting goalkeeper of Brugge will hope the issue is not serious and that he will be able to be available for the next Champions League clash against Arsenal on Dec. 10. If he had to miss some time, veteran Simon Mignolet will be the one starting between the posts against the Gunners.