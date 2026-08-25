Nosa Edward Obaretin News: Joins Lorient on loan

Obaretin has joined Lorient on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Napoli, the club announced.

Obaretin came through AC Milan's academy before moving to Napoli, and spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie B with Bari and Empoli, making 56 appearances across all competitions. An Italian-born center back of Nigerian descent, he's known for his strength in duels, positioning, and comfort playing out from the back, and he now gets a chance to continue his development in Ligue 1 as part of Lorient's young, potential-driven project.