Nouhou Tolo headshot

Nouhou Tolo Injury: Forced off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Tolo recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute.

Tolo ended his 90 minute game streak after coming off in the 65th minute Saturday due to injury. With a midweek game Wednesday, the defender will be questionable pending on his condition. Since joining MLS, Tolo has able to avoid any long term injury, completing at least 30+ matches the last four campaigns.

Nouhou Tolo
Seattle Sounders FC
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