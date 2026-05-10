Nouhou Tolo Injury: Forced off
Tolo recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute.
Tolo ended his 90 minute game streak after coming off in the 65th minute Saturday due to injury. With a midweek game Wednesday, the defender will be questionable pending on his condition. Since joining MLS, Tolo has able to avoid any long term injury, completing at least 30+ matches the last four campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nouhou Tolo See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461March 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459March 14, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 457March 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nouhou Tolo See More