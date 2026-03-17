Nouhou Tolo News: Busy defensively in away win
Tolo had four tackles (three won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.
Tolo helped Seattle to their third clean sheet in four games this season. He won three of his four tackles, having won both of his tackles last week. He also made seven clearances in back-to-back games.
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