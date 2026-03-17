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Nouhou Tolo News: Busy defensively in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Tolo had four tackles (three won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Tolo helped Seattle to their third clean sheet in four games this season. He won three of his four tackles, having won both of his tackles last week. He also made seven clearances in back-to-back games.

Nouhou Tolo
Seattle Sounders FC
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