Nouhou Tolo News: Inauspicious outing

Tolo buried a first half cross into his own net Saturday to give Real Salt Lake their opening goal in what would become a 2-0 defeat for Seattle. The experienced full-back made one tackle (one won), one block and two interceptions during his 68 minutes of play. Despite the poor outing, Nouhou Tolo remains an integral part of the Seattle starting XI. He made 30 appearances (29 starts) in the regular season during the 2024 campaign and has started in each of their first two league fixtures in 2025.