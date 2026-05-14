Nouhou Tolo News: Provides winning assist

Tolo assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Nouhou was the decisive creative contributor in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose, delivering a first-touch entry pass from the left side just outside the area that found Osaze Tafari De Rosario at the top of the six-yard box for the match-winning header that secured the Heritage Cup for the second consecutive year, while adding three key passes, three tackles and four interceptions. The Cameroonian left-back has established himself as one of the most dynamic attacking full-backs in MLS, constantly overlapping and providing the width that stretches opposing defensive lines in manager Brian Schmetzer's system. Nouhou has registered one assist, 18 tackles and 14 interceptions across 11 MLS appearances this season.