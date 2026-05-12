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Nouhou Tolo News: Training fully, avoids injury scare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Tolo completed Tuesday's training session, and coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed his substitution against San Diego was due to cramps, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Tolo should be fit enough to appear in his usual left-back spot after enjoying consistent playing time throughout the campaign. If he can resume full 90-minute outings, he'll be a reliable source of accurate passes and defensive stats. Meanwhile, Antino Lopez may see his playing time reduced as long as Tolo is available.

Nouhou Tolo
Seattle Sounders FC
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