Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Mazraoui is dealing with an illness and is now questionable for Friday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[Noussair] is just ill. He just wasn't feeling too good today."

Mazraoui is looking to be a late call for Friday, needing to test himself to pay after picking up an illness. He will have a few days to recover and will attempt to get back into training ahead of Friday's match, possibly clearing him of his issues. He has been more of a rotation defender this season, so even if he misses out, this will be a minor loss, likely only earning a bench spot if fit.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
SOC
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
Author Image
Luke Atzert
54 days ago
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
SOC
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
Author Image
Luke Atzert
62 days ago
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures
SOC
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures
Author Image
Jonny Black
90 days ago