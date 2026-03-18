Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Battling illness
Mazraoui is dealing with an illness and is now questionable for Friday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[Noussair] is just ill. He just wasn't feeling too good today."
Mazraoui is looking to be a late call for Friday, needing to test himself to pay after picking up an illness. He will have a few days to recover and will attempt to get back into training ahead of Friday's match, possibly clearing him of his issues. He has been more of a rotation defender this season, so even if he misses out, this will be a minor loss, likely only earning a bench spot if fit.
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