Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Battling illness

Mazraoui is dealing with an illness and is now questionable for Friday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[Noussair] is just ill. He just wasn't feeling too good today."

Mazraoui is looking to be a late call for Friday, needing to test himself to pay after picking up an illness. He will have a few days to recover and will attempt to get back into training ahead of Friday's match, possibly clearing him of his issues. He has been more of a rotation defender this season, so even if he misses out, this will be a minor loss, likely only earning a bench spot if fit.