Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Out against Bournemouth
Mazraoui (illness) is not in the squad for Friday's clash with Bournemouth.
Mazraoui will sit out at least one game while he recovers from his illness, with Diogo Dalot retaining the right-back spot. The Morocco international has seen limited minutes lately, but his absence hurts the team's depth in the last contest before the international break.
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