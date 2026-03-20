Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Out against Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:02pm

Mazraoui (illness) is not in the squad for Friday's clash with Bournemouth.

Mazraoui will sit out at least one game while he recovers from his illness, with Diogo Dalot retaining the right-back spot. The Morocco international has seen limited minutes lately, but his absence hurts the team's depth in the last contest before the international break.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
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