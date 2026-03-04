Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Picks up late injury in loss
Mazraoui struggled to walk after being subbed off in the 85th minute of Wednesday's match against Newcastle and could be dealing with an injury, Isabel Ryan of StrettyNews.com reports.
Mazraoui suffered a stomp at some point during the game, suggesting he could have ended up with a blow. However, his status is uncertain ahead of the March 15 meeting with Aston Villa. In case he fails to recover, his spot could be covered by either Diogo Dalot or Tyrell Malacia, both of whom came off the bench against Newcastle.
