Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Mazraoui (foot) was back in training Wednesday ahead of Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to his club.

Mazrouzi is on the mend this week after a foot injury in the club's most recent outing, appearing to be healing quickly after already joining training. This brings confidence that he could be in line for a return come Sunday. He has been more of a rotational option this campaign, but did start in their last match, with seven starts in 15 appearances this season.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui
