Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Training Wednesday

Mazraoui (foot) was back in training Wednesday ahead of Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to his club.

Mazrouzi is on the mend this week after a foot injury in the club's most recent outing, appearing to be healing quickly after already joining training. This brings confidence that he could be in line for a return come Sunday. He has been more of a rotational option this campaign, but did start in their last match, with seven starts in 15 appearances this season.