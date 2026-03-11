Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Training Wednesday
Mazraoui (foot) was back in training Wednesday ahead of Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to his club.
Mazrouzi is on the mend this week after a foot injury in the club's most recent outing, appearing to be healing quickly after already joining training. This brings confidence that he could be in line for a return come Sunday. He has been more of a rotational option this campaign, but did start in their last match, with seven starts in 15 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 47 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2347 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2255 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures83 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 1785 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More