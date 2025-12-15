Mazraoui was called by Morocco for the AFCON and will miss all the games until at least the clash against Brighton on Jan. 11, with the possibility to miss almost the whole month of January if Morroco reaches the final, with a return against Arsenal on Jan. 25 at the latest. The defender has been a regular starter for Manchester United in the back-three recently, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Leny Yoro or Lisandro Martinez as the main options to see increased playing time while he is out.