Noussair Mazraoui News: Chaotic performance

Mazraoui had one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Mazaroui was all over the pitch for Manchester United on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest. In 90 minutes played, he won the most tackles in the match with five, including two last man tackles, but lost the most duels with 12. He made 13 passes into the final third, but was dribbled past four times. Mazaroui has been asked to perform a variety of duties for United this season, but will likely feature as a central defender against Manchester City on Sunday.